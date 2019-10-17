College women’s soccer
CANTON — Sierra Neddo, formerly of Beaver River High School, scored one goal and assisted on another to lead the Houghton women’s soccer team to a 4-1 win over SUNY Canton in a nonconference game Thursday night.
Sarah Riedel scored in the 13th minute for the Kangaroos (4-9-1 overall) to tie the game 1-1.
Houghton (5-7-2) responded in the second half with goals from Moriah Steffen, Mary Doell and Alexa Hoag.
