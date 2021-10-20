CANTON — Duun Cocozza O’Hara scored two goals to lead the St. Lawrence University women’s soccer team to a 6-0 win over SUNY Canton (2-11-1 overall) in a nonconference game Wednesday at SUNY Canton.
The Saints (6-5-2) finished with a 38-1 edge in shots.
Emma Reynolds, Grace Wagshul, Karin Ishikawa and Isabel Silvia also scored for SLU.
