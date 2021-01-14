College women’s soccer
SUNY Potsdam All-American Brooke Falsion and current senior Lexi Dean were chosen to represent the Bears on the State University of New York Athletic Conference’s All-Decade Team for women’s soccer for the 2010-19 era.
Falsion’s arrival in Potsdam was the beginning of a new era for the Bears. Potsdam’s class of 2019 posted a program record 44 victories and is the only one to never have a losing season. In her final two years, she helped the Bears to their first two SUNYAC playoff appearances ever, first conference tournament playoff victory and first appearance in the SUNYAC semifinals.
Falsion raced to the top of Potsdam’s scoring ranks with 46 goals and 17 assists for 109 points in 75 career games. She is the program’s first All-American and all-district player.
Dean, from Schnectady, joined the Bears in 2017 and gave them another immediate offensive threat. The forward has helped Potsdam reach the conference tournament in each of her three seasons, actually scoring all three of the postseason-clinching goals.
In her three seasons, Dean has scored 29 goals and assisted on 16 for 74 career points in 54 games, climbing all the way to third on Potsdam’s scoring list.
