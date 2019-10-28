College women’s soccer
POTSDAM — The SUNY Potsdam women’s soccer team is red-hot after going 3-0-1 in its past four games to clinch its third straight playoff appearance.
The Bears (8-8-1, 4-4-1 SUNYAC) earned the No. 5 seed in this year’s SUNYAC Tournament and will travel to No. 4 SUNY Plattsburgh for a 1 p.m. first-round matchup Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.