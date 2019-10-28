Bears to face Cardinals in SUNYAC tourney
SUNY Potsdam

College women’s soccer

POTSDAM — The SUNY Potsdam women’s soccer team is red-hot after going 3-0-1 in its past four games to clinch its third straight playoff appearance.

The Bears (8-8-1, 4-4-1 SUNYAC) earned the No. 5 seed in this year’s SUNYAC Tournament and will travel to No. 4 SUNY Plattsburgh for a 1 p.m. first-round matchup Saturday.

