ROCHESTER — Watertown High School graduate Tatum Overton has been named the Empire 8 Conference Rookie of the Year for her performance for the Nazareth College women’s soccer team this season.
Overton also was named to the conference’s first team.
Overton finished fifth in the conference in scoring with 10 points, providing four goals and two assists for the Golden Flyers. Her goal in Nazareth’s final game of the season against Alfred helped the team clinch the second seed in the Empire 8 Championships.
Nazareth (8-4-7) plays in an NCAA Division III regional game Friday against Calvin University (17-0-1) in Pittsburgh.
Overton, a two-time Times All-North first-teamer, is Watertown High’s all-time leading scorer.
