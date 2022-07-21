Ennis, Boeheim’s Army in action tonight

SYRACUSE — Each year on the anniversary of his game-winning shot against Pittsburgh, Tyler Ennis has become accustomed to the persistent replays that prompted his fiancée to ask recently: ‘How long are they going to remember that?’
The star point guard left an unforgettable mark in his lone season for Syracuse University men’s basketball and is now returning as a member of Boeheim’s Army in The Basketball Tournament.
Ennis and the unit consisting mostly of SU alumni will begin as the top seed in the Syracuse Regional by hosting No. 8 India Rising at 7 tonight in Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena. The first-round game in the single-elimination, 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all open tourney will be televised on ESPN.
Boeheim’s Army — aiming to become the first repeat TBT champion in four years — will next play at 2 p.m. Saturday if they advance while the eight-team regional final is slated for 7 p.m. Monday in the same location.
Ennis, who has overcome a pair of devastating injuries to make his long-awaited TBT debut, described his excitement to play in front of area fans for the first time since his All-American freshman campaign in 2013-14 during a recent Zoom conference.
“The opportunity to go back and spend a few days, but also to play games in that city in front of the fans is something that I’m looking forward to,” Ennis said. “It’s not an opportunity I’d be able to get in any other league, to be able to play a game in Syracuse with fellow Syracuse players, it’s kind of a once in a lifetime chance.”
Ennis had been rumored to join the squad in past years but timing issues, stemming from injuries or COVID-19 travel restrictions, prevented his return. Now healthy with a slew of personal friends that had already committed, Ennis was compelled to jump aboard for a chance to help Boeheim’s Army defend the TBT crown.
Ennis spoke of recruiting efforts from his friend Jeremy Pope, the returning head coach, along with brothers Kevin and Shaun Belbey who serve as general manager and assistant GM, respectively.
Ennis will reunite with former SU teammates Rakeem Christmas and C.J. Fair — three starters from the 2013-14 squad that started 25-0 and stands as the program’s most recent top-ranked team in the AP Poll. Christmas helped seal the deal with a final pitch during a barbecue at Ennis’ house earlier this month.
“The camaraderie we had and the friendships we grew while I was there, and just having the chance to come back and see them outside of playing basketball is an option I would have taken,” Ennis said. “The chance to play basketball here and maybe win another championship in the TBT all factored into me deciding to play.”
Ennis was selected 18th overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2014 NBA Draft after leaving SU early and played parts of five seasons between NBA teams and their G League affiliates.
The native of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, started playing overseas in Turkish Leagues where he suffered a broken leg just five games into his initial stint in 2018. After making it back to the court for a season ended early by the COVID-19 pandemic, he tore an Achilles tendon in November 2020.
The 27-year-old played for Tomas and Turk Telecom this past season, both teams in Turkey, and reached his established milestone of playing in every game and practice. He now wants to prove his full health and return to form for the home audience.
“He’s going to show the world that he can still play,” said Shaun Belbey, who is also an assistant coach. “I think people might have run him off after those two grueling injuries, but he’s going to come out here and dominate and show everyone that Tyler Ennis is back and better than he ever was.”
Many Orange fans can still easily envision Ennis taking an inbound pass with 4.4 seconds left, dribbling up court and heaving a shot between half court and the 3-point line to help top-ranked and unbeaten SU win at rival Pittsburgh on Feb. 12, 2014.
He appreciates the social media buzz that moment still creates ahead of SU-Pittsburgh matchups more than eight years later, and he laughed when telling the story of his fiancée’s surprise to witness how often it gets revisited.
“There’s a never-ending love for Syracuse on my part but also from the fans towards me,” Ennis said. “I keep in touch with the coaching staff to this day. ... We built a bond. I was only there for a year, but it doesn’t feel like it.”
