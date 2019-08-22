POTSDAM — Clarkson announced Thursday that it has hired Brian Fairchild as its new men’s golf coach, replacing longtime coach Bill Bergan, who remains coach of the men’s lacrosse team. The school also hired Cody Cox as an assistant golf coach.
A Level 3 Associate for PGA Golf Management, Fairchild graduated from Queens College, City University of New York in 2013 with a degree in Media Studies. He has spent the last year and a half as the head golf professional at Potsdam Town & Country Club functioning as league manager, tournament administrator, and player development programmer. Prior to his time at Potsdam Town & CC, he served as the assistant golf professional at the Malone Golf Club (2016) and Highland Greens Golf Course (2013-2015). Fairchild is also a Central New York PGA member.
Joining Fairchild as the assistant coach for the golf program is Cody Cox, a 2017 graduate from Penn State University, where he produced a scoring average of 77.43 in four years with the Nittany Lions, producing a low of 75.74 strokes per round during the 2014-15 season.
Cox has maintained his amateur level status and has competed in the 2018 U.S. Amateur, 2018 Metropolitan Open, 2018 MGA Ike Stroke play, and 2018 Pennsylvania Amateur. He won the 2017 Lehigh Valley Amateur event in September of that year.
