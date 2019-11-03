Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Light rain early. Partial clearing overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Light rain early. Partial clearing overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.