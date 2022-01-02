Former Clarkson University women’s hockey captain Savannah Harmon was announced as a member of the 2022 United States Olympic team Saturday night after the second period of the National Hockey League’s Winter Classic between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild at Target Field in Minneapolis.
This will be the first Olympics for Harmon, who was a captain on Clarkson national championship teams in 2017 and 2018.
A defenseman, she scored eight goals with 26 assists as a senior, and 11 goals with 25 assists in her junior season at Clarkson. She finished with 113 career points.
Harmon, who is from Downers Grove, Ill., spent one year playing for the Buffalo Beauts, in what is now known as the Premier Hockey League. She’s been with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association the past two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.