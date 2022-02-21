COLLEGE ATHLETICS
South Jefferson graduate Lauren Ames was named director of athletics at St. Mark’s School in Southborough, Mass., last week.
Ames, formerly Lauren Sischo, was a standout soccer and basketball player for South Jefferson and St. Lawrence University and a member of the Spartans’ state Class B girls basketball championship team in 2004. She was selected the Times All-North MVP for girls basketball in 2005.
Ames, who is from Rodman, has worked at St. Mark’s School since 2011, serving as head coach of the varsity girls soccer and girls basketball teams and teaching chemistry. She also has served as the preparatory school’s associate director of athletics and will officially succeed retiring AD John Levandowski on July 1.
