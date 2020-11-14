Former Syracuse University men’s basketball guard Eric Devendorf is donating 400 free dinners to area families in need for Thanksgiving.
The first 400 families to register at signup.ed23hoops.com will be eligible to pick up a free turkey dinner between 4-7 p.m. on Nov. 24 at 4596 Nixon Park Drive in Syracuse. There will be contactless pickup and dinners are limited to one per family.
Devendorf recently conducted a free basketball skills clinic at Fulton War Memorial that resulted in more than 225 canned and boxed food goods being donated to the area Catholic Charities food pantry, along with a monetary donation. He has also conducted other food drives, shoe giveaways and helped organize a charity pickup game that raised $10,000 for Flint, Mich., near his hometown of Bay City, in 2016.
The 6-foot-4 shooting guard scored 1,680 career points for the Orange from 2006-09, averaging 14.5 per game, and ranks fifth in program history with 208 total 3-point field goals.
