POTSDAM — Elyse Green made six saves to lead the Clarkson University women’s soccer team to a 2-0 win over SUNY Brockport on Saturday, giving the Golden Knights a perfect weekend in the North Country Classic.
Green picked up her 12th career shutout and the 19th win of her career, which sets a school record.
Giulia Mahoney scored the first goal for Clarkson (2-0 overall) in the fifth minute and Allison Coon added a goal in the 44th minute. Brockport (0-2) outshot Clarkson 12-8.
ST. LAWRENCE 4, JOHNSON & WALES 0
Samantha Allen supplied six saves to send the Saints past Johnson & Wales (0-2) in the North Country Classic in Canton.
Tyler Potter led the Saints (2-0) with two goals. Julia Mulhern and Olivia Goodwine also scored for SLU.
SUNY POTSDAM 9, BETHANY 0
Lexi Dean and Nora Canning both scored one goal with two assists as the Bears defeated Bethany (0-2) in the D’Youville Tournament at Buffalo.
Hannah Daniel, Mckenzie Karpp, Nichaela Commisso, Logan McGee, Carly Shear and Kari Hance also scored for the Bears (1-1).
MEN’S SOCCER
CLARKSON 2, SPRINGFIELD (Mass.) 0
Noah Bell made three saves as the Golden Knights shut out Springfield (0-2) to win the championship of the North Country Classic in Potsdam.
Devon Bahr gave Clarkson (2-0) the lead for good with a goal in the third minute and Erick Naula added a second goal in the 56th minute.
OTTERBEIN 2, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Andrew McIlvoy picked up five saves to lead Otterbein past the Saints (1-1) in the North Country Classic in Canton.
Eric Stuckey scored for Otterbein (1-1) in the 31st minute and Gabe Sharrock added a goal in the 71st.
SUNY POTSDAM 7, PAUL SMITH’S 0
Teddy Bruschini scored two goals and assisted on another as the Bears defeated Paul Smith’s (1-1) in a nonconference game at Potsdam.
Alejandro Callejas, Justin Lamando, Ryan Potter, Brandon Igiehon and Donny Ophals also scored for the Bears.
ERIE CC 2, JEFFERSON CC 0
Jefferson Community College lost its opening game of the season to Mid-State Athletic Conference opponent, Erie CC at Williamsville.
Jimmy Doran and Tim Ellis scored second-half goals for the Kats (1-1). Andrew McLean finished with five saves for the Cannoneers (0-1).
VOLLEYBALL
CLARKSON VICTORIOUS IN COLORADO
The Golden Knights concluded a 4-0 opening weekend at the Colorado College Tournament by beating Millsaps 25-12, 25-20, 25-22 and Wisconsin-Oshkosh 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Kristin Werdine led Clarkson with eight kills against Millsaps. Isabelle Crow finished with 27 assists.
SLU SWEEPS CORTLAND TOURNAMENT
Setter Jenna Britton made the all-tournament team as SLU (4-0) went undefeated in the SUNY Cortland tournament with victories over SUNY Fredonia (25-19, 16-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-8) and Rochester (26-24, 25-21, 25-21).
Britton finished with 82 assists overall.
SUNY Canton (0-4) fell 25-14, 25-11, 25-14 to SUNY Cortland and then lost 23-25, 18-25, 25-19, 25-17, 15-8 to Nazareth.
BEARS SPLIT
Nicole Hansen picked up seven kills and Nicole Ramirez added six as SUNY Potsdam (1-2) defeated the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts 25-19, 25-19, 25-23 in its first match on the second day of the Gordon Invitational in Wenham, Mass.
Host Gordon swept the Bears 25-19, 25-19, 25-20 in the second match.
FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY NEW PALTZ 2, ST. LAWRENCE 0 (OT)
SUNY New Paltz held the Saints (0-2) to just one shot to pick up a win in the Utica Tournament.
Carly Croteau and Morgan Gunter scored for SUNY New Paltz (2-0).
CROSS COUNTRY
SAINTS SWEEP IN PLATTSBURGH
Freshman Matthew Abell won his first career race leading SLU to the men’s team title at the SUNY Plattsburgh Cardinal Classic.
Abell finished the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 11 seconds. SLU won with 20 points and SUNY Plattsburgh was second with 44.
Ashley Walker won the women’s race for the Saints in 19:37.5. SLU also finished with 20 points in the women’s field, and SUNY Plattsburgh was second with 46.
POTSDAM WOMEN PLACE FOURTH
Emily Downs finished in eighth place in 18:16 to lead the Bears to a fourth-place finish in the women’s competition at the SUNY Poly Invitational in Marcy.
SUNY Potsdam finished with 114 points. SUNY ESF won with 31 points.
The Bears finished 10th in the men’s event with 255 points. SUNY Oneonta won with 34.
ROOS WIN IN VERMONT
Sophomore Jeremy Gundrum won the individual title to lead the SUNY Canton men to the team title at the Northern Vermont University-Johnson Invitational.
Gundrum ran the 5-kilometer course in 19:11.53. SUNY Canton finished with 23 points and Paul Smith’s was second with 49.
MEN’S GOLF
SUNY CANTON TAKES SECOND
Castleton won the Northern Vermont-Johnson tournament with a two-day total of 641 strokes and SUNY Canton was second at 696.
Matthew Russell was the top finisher for the Kangaroos with a total of 170 strokes to place sixth.
