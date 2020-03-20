LOWVILLE — Lowville’s star infielder Brett Myers committed to play baseball at NCAA Division I Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, N.C.
Gardner-Webb is a member of the Big South Conference.
As a junior, Myers batted .394 last season with 16 runs batted in and six home runs. Lowville was expected to start its spring season April 4 against Watertown, but all spring sports are currently postponed at least through April 14.
