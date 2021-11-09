DEXTER — The General Brown varsity football team took part in the Operation Christmas Child packing party on Monday night at Airport Christian Fellowship Church.
General Brown coach Doug Black, along with his staff and players, helped pack shoeboxes full of gifts and other needs for kids to be sent to various impoverished areas. Items packed include toys, coloring books, stuffed animals, balls, socks, toothpaste, etc.
The team contributed 162 boxes to the church total contribution of 224.
The Lions (9-0) are scheduled to face Skaneateles (8-0) in the Section 3 Class C championship game at noon Saturday in the Carrier Dome.
