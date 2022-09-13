POTSDAM — The Potsdam Central football program are impacting a trio of collegiate teams this fall.
A total of four Sandstoner alumni are expected to make tangible contributions to their respective Division III squads. At the University of Rochester, senior linebacker Braydon Bush and junior running back Will Varney have emerged as team leaders. At Norwich University, junior linebacker Zach Kirka has steadily moved his way up the depth chart and earned a starting role for the 2022 season. Joining the trio this fall is Gavin Phillips, who has earned a spot on the football roster at Hartwick College.
“These guys have a lot of things in common,” noted longtime Potsdam Central head football coach Jim Kirka. “They all have good football minds. They really understand the game. They all have great work ethics and they all have great character.”
“One of the things that Potsdam football is known for is that our kids don’t give up. If kids are willing to commit to wanting to go on to play in college, talent will only take them so far. As high school coaches, we can only take kids so far,” he added. “It’s up to them to decide where they want to take football from there and these four guys are making the most of their opportunities. To have four playing college ball at the same time from here is amazing. It speaks well for them and for our program.”
Bush, who graduated from Madrid-Waddington where he also competed in basketball and baseball but played football at Potsdam via a merger agreement, has become a defensive anchor at Rochester. He appeared in all 10 games for the 2019 and 2021 seasons, moving from defensive back to linebacker from one year to the next. There was no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He finished with 63 tackles last fall, which was third best on the team. For the season, he ranked second in the Liberty League in forced fumbles, was ninth in solo tackles with 32, 11th in tackles per game with 6.3 and 13th in total takedowns. He was also nationally ranked in Division III in forced fumbles.
An outstanding student as well, Bush was elected to Academic All-District First Team by CoSIDA and earned second straight All-Academic honor from both the Liberty League and UAA.
“Braydon is the last player to come to us from Madrid-Waddington,” Kirka said. “He’s definitely a hard worker and he’s a really good student, too.”
Varney, who graduated from Potsdam in 2020 after playing a lead role on the Sandstoner team that won the Section 10 Class B title in the fall of 2019 then went on to beat Beekmantown Central in the first round of the NYSPHSAA playoffs for the program’s first-ever state tournament win, has become a mainstay on offense for the Yellowjackets. As a sophomore rookie in 2021, he ran the ball 103 times for 426 yards and nine touchdowns in nine games. He ranked fourth in the conference in touchdowns and finished in the top 10 in longest rush, rushing yards, total scoring, rushing attempts, yards per carry and rushing yards per game. Used as a short-distance specialist in the red zone, he scored a touchdown in seven of the team’s 10 games. He also caught two passes for 26 yards.
In a season-opening loss to Utica University the first weekend in September, Varney went for 130 yards on 16 carries.
“Will is just tenacious,” Kirka said. “He seems to be getting more and more involved in their offense at Rochester. He’s also a very good student.”
In his third season at Norwich, Kirka, who was a four-year starter and also served as a captain along with Varney on the 2019 championship team at Potsdam, opened the season by recording five tackles in a tough season-opening 7-0 loss to Salve Regina. After missing out on his freshman season due to COVID-19, Kirka notched 10 tackles in five games last fall.
“Zach has been able to learn their system at Norwich and he’s gotten bigger and stronger physically,” said the elder Kirka. “He’s earned his chance by working hard.”
An outstanding three-sport athlete at Norwood-Norfolk who also excelled on the hockey rink and baseball diamond, Phillips competed on the football team at Potsdam last fall as a first-year senior.
“He played football here as a freshman. We were glad he came back for his senior year,” Kirka said. “Once he committed to playing football again, he really made up for a lot of loss time. He did everything right for us.”
“He made the team at Hartwick and I think he’s going to do very well there,” he added.
Hartwick, which competes in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference, kicked off its season with a 31-10 nonleague win over Maritime College but Phillips didn’t compete.
