POTSDAM — The Potsdam Central football program are impacting a trio of collegiate teams this fall.

A total of four Sandstoner alumni are expected to make tangible contributions to their respective Division III squads. At the University of Rochester, senior linebacker Braydon Bush and junior running back Will Varney have emerged as team leaders. At Norwich University, junior linebacker Zach Kirka has steadily moved his way up the depth chart and earned a starting role for the 2022 season. Joining the trio this fall is Gavin Phillips, who has earned a spot on the football roster at Hartwick College.

