CANTON — Former St. Lawrence University wrestling coach and athletic director John Clark will be inducted into the Section 3 Wrestling Hall of Fame this fall.
Clark also served as the Canton High School wrestling coach.
Clark led the Saints program, which is now defunct, to an NCAA Division III national title in 1988. His son, Mitch, won an NCAA Division I national title at Ohio State. John Clark Jr. won a state championship for Canton and now is the head coach at Sacred Heart University.
Clark was a Section 3 champion at Fulton High School in 1964 and is one of six people who will be inducted Nov. 7 at the Lakeshore Yacht and Country Club in Cicero.
Clark wrestled for the Saints and became an assistant coach at SLU in 1970 when he was in his early 20s, and was head coach at SLU for 26 years.
