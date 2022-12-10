Syracuse DC White leaving for Nebraska

Football

Quinn Maretzki kicked a 39-yard field goal in the second overtime to give Army a 20-17 victory over Navy in the 123rd edition of the storied rivalry Saturday in Philadelphia, Pa.

The game winner came after Army’s Austin Hill forced a fumble by Navy’s Anton Hall Jr. and Darius Richardson recovered for the Black Knights at the 1-yard line of the Midshipmen.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

FieldLevelMedia

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.