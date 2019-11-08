SCHENECTADY — Jack Jacome made some big plays in the third period to help the Clarkson University men’s hockey team open up a one-goal lead en route to a 5-1 win over Union before 2,080 fans at Messa Rink in the Golden Knights ECAC Hockey opener Friday night.
Clarkson (6-2-1 overall), ranked No. 8 nationally, held a 2-1 lead over the Dutchmen heading into the third period.
Jacome stole the puck from two Union players behind the net, then started a series of passes that set up a goal for Anthony Romano to put Clarkson up 3-1 just 1 minute, 38 seconds into the third period.
Jacome sent a pass from behind the net to defenseman Greg Moro, who then sent another quick pass across the crease to Romano.
Jacome clinched the win for Clarkson with a goal at 17:26 of the third period, scoring off a pass from Zach Tsekos.
Just 40 seconds later, the Golden Knights scored again with the first career goal for Mathieu Gosselin, with Adam Tisdale and Michael Underwood assisting.
Clarkson also struck early in the game with a goal from Grant Cooper just 86 seconds into the contest. Cooper made a breakout pass to Nick Campoli, who skated behind the net and fed Cooper with a pass. Cooper stopped the pass with his skate, got it to his stick and beat Union goalie Darion Hanson with a shot. Dustyn McFaul also assisted on the play.
Union (2-9, 1-2) scored its only goal at 7:18 of the opening period. Gabriel Seger got to a loose puck in neutral ice then sent a pass to Dylan Anhorn, who was in the middle of the circle. Anhorn skated forward a few strides and scored his first career goal on a shot to the corner past Clarkson goalie Frank Marotte.
Chris Klack scored on a rebound of a shot from Moro with 22.8 seconds left in the second period to give Clarkson the lead for good.
The Golden Knights outshot Union, 32-20, and committed just two penalties.
