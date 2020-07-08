Jefferson CC to decide athletics plan by Monday

Jefferson Community College will have a decision on how it will proceed with athletics this fall by Monday, according to Athletic Director Jeff Wiley.
Onondaga Community College suspended its fall season due to COVID-19 two weeks ago. Also within the National Junior College Athletic Association, Erie CC, Monroe CC, Adirondack CC, Columbia-Greene CC, Jamestown CC and North Country CC have suspended their fall seasons.
