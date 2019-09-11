Jefferson CC tops Onondaga CC in volleyball

WATERTOWN — Jenna Wilson totaled 19 digs and Grace Gehrke added four blocks as the host Jefferson Community College volleyball team claimed a 25-12, 25-12, 27-29, 25-8 Mid-State Athletic Conference victory over Onondaga Community College on Wednesday night.
Kelsey Finster chipped in with 25 assists and Maggie Vazquez provided 12 kills for the Cannoneers (9-1 overall, 2-0 Mid-State).
n Jeffrey Lloyd scored for the third straight game for Jefferson CC, but Onondaga Community College won 4-1 in a Mid-State Athletic Conference game in Watertown. Andrew McLean made nine saves for the Cannoneers (2-2).
In the women’s soccer game, OCC beat Jefferson CC, 9-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.