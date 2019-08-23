NEW YORK — The Jefferson Community College volleyball team completed a two-match tour of New York City community colleges with a sweep Friday, defeating Queensborough CC 3-0 at Queensborough.
JCC, which defeated Nassau CC 3-0 on Wednesday, beat Queensborough 25-18, 25-16, 26-24. The Cannoneers (2-0) defeated Nassau 25-13, 25-12, 25-13.
For the two matches, Maggie Vazquez supplied 13 kills, four blocks and 11 digs. Allison Burrows finished with 12 kills and 12 digs. Jenna Wilson added 14 digs. Kelsey Finster supplied 47 assists along with 11 digs.
JCC plays its home opener Thursday against Suffolk Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.