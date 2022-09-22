Jefferson CC withstands Broome in five sets

BINGHAMTON — Chelsea Greenwood and Kaila Gilpatric each posted 10 kills as the Jefferson Community College volleyball team prevailed at SUNY Broome in five sets on Wednesday night.
Greenwood added six digs and two blocks and Gilpatrick 11 digs as JCC won 11-25, 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 15-8 to improve to 12-2 overall. Bayleigh Woodard added 31 assists and 21 digs. Sarah Kilburn contributed six kills and four blogs and Mackenzie Lane 24 digs and four kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.