Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim apologies for comments made about three ACC schools “buying” players. N. Scott Trimble/strimble syracuse.com

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim issued an apology Monday for remarks he made over the weekend accusing three teams of buying players.

The apology came 36 hours after Boeheim told ESPN that Pitt, Wake Forest and Miami “bought” their teams through Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

FieldLevelMedia

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.