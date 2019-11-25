CANTON — Clarkson University jumped out to a quick start and never looked back earning a 57-24 victory against the SUNY Canton women’s basketball team in nonleague action on Monday evening.
Molly Stewart and Mariah Benavides paced the Knights (4-1) with nine points each, while Maddie Pratt added eight.
Autumn Watkins paced the Roos (0-7) with seven points, seven rebounds and three steals.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
JEFFERSON CC 87, COLUMBIA-GREENE CC 83
Coming off the bench, Howard Turner led Jefferson Community College in scoring with 22 points in the Cannoneers’ Region 3 victory over Columbia-Greene CC in Hudson on Sunday.
Turner made 6-of-8 3-point attempts and grabbed six rebounds. Liam Bonk finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Isiah Murphy finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Cannoneers (6-3, 6-2).
Columbia-Greene CC (4-5) was led by Rande Harper’s 20 points.
HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
MADRID-WADDINGTON 70, COLTON-PIERREPONT 37
A late first-quarter run boosted the Yellowjackets to an Northern Athletic Conference East Division win over the Colts in the opening game of the John Dinneen Memorial Tournament at Madrid.
The senior combination of guard Brennan Harmer and center Trent Lashua anchored the offense with 23 and 20 points, respectively.
Aiden Knight scored a team-best 16 for the Colts, who played their first varsity game since the middle of the 2017-18 season.
HEUVELTON 74, EDWARDS-KNOX 38
The other first-round matchup at the Dinneen Tournament saw Heuvelton pull away for a West Division win over Edwards-Knox.
Heuvelton meets Madrid-Waddington for the title at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
LISBON 64, SALMON RIVER 48
Teagan Jordan led all scorers with 24 points in Golden Knights’ nonleague win over the Shamrocks at Lisbon.
Lisbon’s Kaiden Mussen chipped in 11 points. The Shamrocks were led by Quinton Carle’s 11 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
In the only girls matchup, Tupper Lake opened with a 26-23 nonleague loss at Lake Placid.
