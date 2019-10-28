Local college athletics
WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College clinched the Mid-State Athletic Conference women’s volleyball championship on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Broome CC. The Cannoneers won by scores of 25-13, 25-16, 25-13.
JCC will now compete in NJCAA Region 3 Tournament at Niagara County CC on Saturday as the third seed.
Jenna Wilson was named Most Valuable Player of the MSAC Tournament, collecting 35 digs, while Marjorie Vazquez supplied 19 kills and eight blocks. The Cannoneers (26-5) swept Corning CC (15-8) in three sets to get to the title match versus Broome CC (24-8).
n The eighth-seeded JCC men’s soccer team (8-7) will host No. 9 North Country CC (3-22) at South Jefferson High School on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The game will be part of the opening round in the Region 3 tourney.
