Barringer leads St. Lawrence to women’s hoops win

CANTON — Olivia Barringer posted a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds as the St. Lawrence University women’s basketball team started quickly in its 64-36 nonconference victory over SUNY Potsdam on Tuesday night.

Jackie Malley contributed 11 points for the Saints (5-2), who led 34-13 at the half.

