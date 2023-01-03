CANTON — Olivia Barringer posted a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds as the St. Lawrence University women’s basketball team started quickly in its 64-36 nonconference victory over SUNY Potsdam on Tuesday night.
Jackie Malley contributed 11 points for the Saints (5-2), who led 34-13 at the half.
Jakia Howard notched 11 points for the Bears (3-5).
n Cassidy Dumont scored 18 points as the Clarkson University women’s basketball team beat SUNY Poly, 67-62, in a nonconference win in Potsdam. Former Gouverneur product Raelin Burns added 16 points for the Golden Knights (3-5). Molly Burdick produced 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Wildcats (4-7).
n Ahkee Anderson led a balanced attack as the SUNY Oswego men’s basketball team gained a nonconference victory over St. Lawrence University in Canton. Cartier Bowman, Jeremiah Sparks, Sean Edwards and Joey Rowback each chipped in 11 points for the Lakers (10-2). Miles Davis scored 11 points for the Saints (5-4).
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.