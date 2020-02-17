Local college basketball
POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam sophomores Isaiah Brown and Devyn Elliott have been named the SUNYAC men’s and women’s basketball players of the week, respectively, on Monday.
Brown averaged 37.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game as the Bears split the weekend’s set of games. He came within one point of the all-time Potsdam single-game scoring record with 42 points in Saturday’s win over SUNY Oswego and netted 33 points in Friday’s loss to SUNY Cortland.
Elliott averaged 31 points and 11 rebounds as the women also split a pair of road conference games. On Friday night, Elliott supplied 25 points and 13 rebounds as SUNY Potsdam fell at SUNY Cortland. She also came within one point of the Bears’ single-game scoring record, posting 36 points and adding nine rebounds against the Lakers on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.