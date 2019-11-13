COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WATERTOWN — Jordanny Cuevas-Marte scored 32 points as the Mohawk Valley Community College pulled away in the second half to beat Jefferson Community College, 100-74, in a Mid-State Athletic Conference game on Wednesday night.
Jonathan Dean and Justin Steed each added 18 points for the Hawks (4-1, 3-0), who were tied with the Cannoneers (1-3, 1-2) at 44 at halftime.
Isiah Murphy collected 18 points for JCC.
The MVCC women’s basketball team outlasted host JCC, 77-70, in a Mid-State Athletic Conference game on Wednesday night.
The Cannoneers are 1-3 while the Hawks are now 1-1.
