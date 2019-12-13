Local college basketball
JAMAICA — Danny Delsol-Lowry scored 27 points and made five key free throws late in regulation to lead the SUNY Potsdam men’s basketball team to an 88-84 overtime win over host York in the York Invitational on Friday night.
York (3-6 overall) led 71-66 with 3 minutes, 5 seconds left. Delsol-Lowry made his five free throws in the final 2:27 to send the game to overtime.
Tyrese Baptiste scored 13 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Bears (6-2). Colby Simpson, Isaiah Joseph and Nana Annorh all scored 11 points for the Bears.
Devine Chisholm scored 25 points and Jaye Bookhart added 20 for York.
