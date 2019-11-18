Local college basketball
WATERTOWN — Twelve points from Ashlyn Eyles helped the Jefferson Community College women’s basketball team defeat Fulton-Montgomery Community College, 53-51, in Region 3 play on Sunday.
Just behind Eyles in scoring was Alyson Crosby, who finished with nine points and added 17 rebounds, 15 on the defensive glass. The win improves the Cannoneers to 2-3 on the season.
The Raiders (2-2) were led by Hasijna Gaddy, who finished with a team-high 13 points.
n The JCC men’s basketball team also had success against Fulton-Montgomery CC, defeating the Raiders, 91-78, at home for its third win of the season.
The Cannoneers (3-3) pulled away in the second half after narrowly leading at halftime, 42-39. Jake Hess led the team in scoring with 23 points, followed by Josh Newman with 20 and Isiah Murphy with 18.
Matthew Boyle led Fulton-Montgomery CC (2-2) with 17 points.
