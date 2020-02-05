LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL
AUBURN — Ashlyn Eyles and Cheslea Raven each scored 21 points as the Jefferson Community College women’s basketball team downed Cayuga Community College, 68-51, in a Mid-State Athletic Conference game on Wednesday night.
Isabella Soluri and Alyson Crosby each added 12 points for the Cannoneers (11-7, 8-1).
Gretchen Earl netted 16 points for the Red Barons (7-12, 3-5).
Also on Wednesday, Jefferson Community College men’s basketball team defeated Cayuga CC 75-64. The Cannoneers (14-6, 6-6 Mid State) held a 41-38 lead at halftime.
