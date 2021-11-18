Local college basketball
WATERTOWN — Shykell Brown scored five points — all on free throws in overtime — and 16 overall to pace the Herkimer County Community College men’s basketball team to a 68-58 victory over Jefferson CC in Region 3 play Thursday night.
Herkimer CCC remained undefeated in Region 3 with a 5-0 record, while JCC lost for the fourth time in five games.
The Cannoneers were led by Elijah Parrilla’s 17 points and Isiah Murphy’s 14.
n JCC toppled Herkimer CCC, 79-73, in a Region 3 women’s game at Watertown.
