LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College sophomore guard Ashlyn Eyles was named Mid-State Athletic Conference women’s basketball player of the year Monday.
The former Thousand Islands standout averages 19.0 points per game and grabs 6.8 rebounds a game. Other Cannoneers to earn all-conference honors were sophomore forward and Hammond star Alyson Crosby and sophomore guard and former Ogdensburg Free Academy standout Chelsey Raven.
JCC is the fifth seed and will travel to No. 4 Mohawk Valley CC for a Region 3 quarterfinal at 5:30 p.m. today.
JCC women’s coach Josh Woodward earned the MSAC coach of the year award. He has guided the Cannoneers to a 13-8 overall mark and a 10-2 conference record.
