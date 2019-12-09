LOCAL College basketball
WATERTOWN — The Jefferson Community College men’s basketball team improved its win streak to seven games with a 90-59 Region 3 triumph over Clinton CC on Sunday.
Jake Hess and Howard Turner each scored 15 points to lead the Cannoneers (8-3). Liam Bonk finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.
Rijkaard Jean Baptiste finished with 24 points and eight rebounds for Clinton CC (4-6).
n Ashlyn Eyles and Chelsey Raven combined for 46 points, each scoring 23, in the Cannoneers’ 59-33 Region 3 win over Clinton CC on Sunday in Watertown. Eyles hit a team-high four 3-pointers for the Cannoneers (4-5). Alyson Crosby recorded a double-double for JCC, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Abigail Webb and Paige Chilton each scored nine points for the Cougars (2-9).
