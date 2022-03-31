The Syracuse University men’s basketball team landed a major verbal commitment merely hours after losing a key reserve to the transfer portal Thursday.
Judah Mintz — a four-star combo guard and national top-60 prospect — announced his intentions to join the Orange for next season as the sixth member of a high-quality recruiting class for SU coach Jim Boeheim.
Earlier in the day, SU backup center Frank Anselem declared his plans to leave the program and enter the NCAA transfer portal.
Mintz announced his commitment at the Geico Nationals high school basketball showcase tournament in Fort Myers, Fla.
The 6-foot-3 prospect who played at Oak Hill Academy is rated as the No. 53 player nationally by the 247Sports composite listings, as well as the No. 9 combo guard and the second overall player from Virginia.
He originally committed to Pittsburgh but opted not to sign and re-open his recruitment.
He reportedly took recent visits with North Carolina State, Wake Forest, and DePaul before committing to SU.
Mintz is the top-rated recruit of the SU class that includes four-star forwards Chris Bunch and Justin Taylor, along with three-star prospects Quadir Copeland (combo guard), Maliq Brown (power forward) and Peter Carey (center).
Syracuse rose to No. 13 in the Class of 2022 national rankings by 247Sports soon after Mintz committed.
Jerry Meyer, the director of basketball scouting for the online publication, projected SU’s latest recruit as a power-five conference starter.
“A physical lead guard with the length and skill to play shooting guard, a functional athlete who combines solid traditional athleticism with impressive crafty body control,” Meyer wrote in his November evaluation of Mintz.
Anselem, meanwhile, will depart after two seasons at SU. The sophomore center made his intentions public in a social media post Thursday morning, thanking Boeheim and the SU fanbase.
“I will forever be grateful to have been a part of this historic program,” Anselem expressed in his prepared statement. “However, things have to end for something to start anew.”
Anselem appeared in 29 games, including six starts, averaging 2.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and shooting 62.5 percent from the field. He was the primary backup to junior starter Jesse Edwards until taking over as starter when the latter suffered a season-ending broken wrist in February.
He was likely pegged for the same reserve role as a junior with Edwards expected back healthy for next season, potentially competing with Carey for the spot if the incoming freshman is recovered from a knee injury that kept him out of his senior high school season.
Syracuse has one scholarship opening following the addition of Mintz with a decision looming from Cole Swider, who could potentially return as a graduate senior for his final year of eligibility to fill the spot.
