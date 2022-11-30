Local college basketball
ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON — Sophia Munoz scored 18 points to lead the SUNY Canton women’s basketball team to a 69-38 victory over Bard in a nonconference game Wednesday.
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 11:28 pm
Joie Culkin scored 12 points for the Kangaroos (3-4). Mae Redmond scored 16 points for Bard (1-4).
■ Brandon Segar Jr. scored a career-high 24 points and added 16 rebounds as SUNY Potsdam captured its SUNYAC opener with a 74-63 victory over SUNY Plattsburgh on Tuesday night in Potsdam. Colton Huestis added 12 points and Ahamadou Sillah contributed 11. Ogdensburg’s MeSean Johnson scored nine points and added nine assists for the Bears (3-4, 1-0). Kevin Tabb paced Plattsburgh (3-3, 0-1) with 18 points.
