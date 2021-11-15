Local college basketball
JOHNSTOWN — Isiah Murphy registered 48 points, but the Jefferson Community College men’s basketball team fell to Fulton-Montgomery CC, 103-98, in a Region 3 game Sunday.
Murphy also added 16 rebounds while Jeremiah Smith netted 18 points for the Cannoneers (1-3). Isaiah Lemon recorded a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds, while Elijah Parrilla and Eric Eastham also provided 10 points for JCC.
De’Vante Mateo notched 33 points, while Joseph Rowback collected 27 points for the Raiders (3-1).
n Kelly Walsh supplied 22 points to lead all scorers as the Babson College women’s basketball team downed Clarkson University, 75-47, in a nonconference matchup Sunday at Middlebury, Vt. Anika Chinthakunta chipped in nine points for the Beavers (3-0). Mariah Benavides paced the Golden Knights (0-2) with 11 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.