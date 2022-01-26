WATERTOWN — Isaiah Murphy posted a double-double of 26 points and 15 rebounds as the Jefferson Community College men’s basketball team beat Tompkins-Cortland Community College 68-61 in a Mid-State Athletic Conference game Wednesday night.
Jeremiah Smith added 18 points and Howard Turner collected 15 points for the Cannoneers (6-10 overall, 2-4 conference).
Justin Sykes scored 12 points while Emond Frazier, Logan Nordman and Justin Peeples each netted 11 points for the Panthers (7-6, 5-3).
n In the women’s game, Jefferson beat Tompkins-Cortland, 80-60, to improve to 9-5 overall and 4-2 in Mid-State Athletic Conference play.
