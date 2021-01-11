Local college basketball
CANTON — The North Atlantic Conference Presidents’ Council canceled the men’s and women’s basketball seasons Monday, but will allow schools to play games on their own choice. SUNY Canton is an NAC member.
The SUNY Canton men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s hockey teams remain open to scheduling competition during the spring semester when and if it is deemed safe to do so.
“We look forward to continuing to provide our student-athletes a positive and meaningful experience during the spring semester,” Athletic Director Randy Sieminski said.
When the NAC Presidents’ Council met in November, presidents offered support for tentative plans to conduct winter sports (men’s and women’s basketball and swimming & diving) during the spring semester, but opted to wait until January to make a final decision. Due to the state of the pandemic at this time, presidents determined that it is not feasible to conduct a NAC regular or postseason basketball schedule with members spread across three states.
