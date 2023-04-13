SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team confirmed Thursday that incoming freshman center William Patterson has signed a national letter of intent to officially join the program for the upcoming season.
The 7-foot-2, 220-pound center from Brooklyn is a three-star prospect who finished his high school career at The Patrick School in Hillside, N.J.
He previously committed to the Orange in February and is the first high school recruit officially signed by new head coach Adrian Autry.
Patterson is the 33rd-ranked center of the 2023 class overall by Rivals, and 10th at his position from the state. He also received offers from Oklahoma State, Rutgers, and TCU.
Patterson joins a center group currently led by returning sophomore Mounir Hima and freshman Peter Carey, the latter recovering from a season-ending knee procedure.
Autry is likely to turn to the transfer portal for more help at the position.
