Luke Hicks and Chris Jeffrey each scored 16 points overall to help the St. Lawrence University men’s basketball team erase an eight-point halftime deficit and defeat Elmira College, 74-71, in nonconference action Monday night at Elmira.
Trent Adamson added 15 points and Andrew Geschickter contributed 12 for the Saints (2-7), who outscored the Soaring Eagles (1-10) by a 40-29 margin after the break.
Shawn Backus paced Elmira with 18 points.
Ava McCann shot 5-for-10 from the arc and Katie Frederick grabbed a season-high 23 rebounds to go with 16 points to help guide the St. Lawrence women’s basketball team to a 73-55 win over Elmira on Monday night at Elmira.
The Saints recorded their fourth straight win to improve to 6-4, while the Soaring Eagles fell to 2-9.
McCann also shot 7-for-14 from the floor to record a season-best 19 points, while SLU’s Dylan Watkiss finished with 11 points.
Autumn Watkins has been named the North Atlantic Conference women’s basketball player of the week announced Monday.
Watkins posted career-highs of 24 points and six steals while adding five rebounds in a 65-59 road loss at SUNY Delhi on Saturday. She previously tallied 18 points in a pair of games against Carnegie Melon and N.C. Wesleyan in the Jim Meagle Holiday Tournament.
