Local college basketball
St. Lawrence University junior Katie Frederick was named Liberty League women’s basketball performer of the week for the second straight week Monday.
Frederick posted a pair of double-doubles in SLU’s wins over Rochester Institute of Technology on Friday and William Smith on Saturday. This is the third time this season that Frederick has been player of the week.
Saints freshman Trent Adamson was selected as men’s basketball rookie of the week after averaging 23 points per game over the weekend.
n SUNY Canton sophomore Quran DuBois was named North Atlantic Conference player of the week Monday. DuBois averaged 21.5 points in Canton’s two conference victories over Husson.
