CANTON — The SUNY Canton men’s basketball team will take on Springfield College in the first round of the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament when brackets were announced Monday.
The Kangaroos (16-11) will take on the Indians (22-4) in the opening round at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Blake Arena in Springfield, Mass. The winner will face the survivor of Hobart and St. Joseph’s of Connecticut in Saturday’s round of 32.
SUNY Canton earned its first D-III men’s basketball berth after beating top-seeded Maine-Farmington in Saturday’s North Atlantic Conference tournament final.
