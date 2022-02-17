Local college basketball
CANTON — SUNY Canton men’s basketball player Andrew Fitch was named the North Atlantic Conference men’s basketball Defensive Player of the Year for the third time in his career Thursday.
Fitch also earned a spot on the All-NAC first team. He ranked fifth all-time in NCAA Division III career blocked shots with 371. He leads Division III this year with an average of 4.5 per game and 108 total. He is averaging 8.8 points and 9.3 rebounds.
Quran DuBois made the second team and Danny Santana was an honorable mention selection.
Ogdensburg native Chelsea Raven, a member of the Kangaroos women’s basketball team, was a second-team All-NAC selection.
