LOCAL College basketball
POTSDAM — There may be no live local sports going on in the area, but SUNY Potsdam fans can watch two of the biggest events in school history over the next two weeks.
The SUNY Potsdam Alumni Relations office will share rebroadcasts of the 1981 and 1986 men’s basketball team’s national championship victories online over the next two Mondays.
This coming Monday fans can watch the 1981 national championship win over Augustana at 7:30 p.m., and the following Monday, the school will re-air the 1986 national championship win over LeMoyne-Owen at 7:30 p.m.
Bears Hall of Fame coach Jerry Welsh, a Massena native, will provide a welcome message before each broadcast.
The link for each telecast is: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpnUo0gdp546L5ECN_CD9-79MQBN15VS1
It will be made available shortly before the scheduled airtime. For more information, see www.potsdambears.com.
