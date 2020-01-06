Local college basketball
SYRACUSE — Sophomore forward Robert Braswell will miss the remainder of the season for the Syracuse University men’s basketball team due to chronic pain in his lower legs. The school announced the decision on its social media platforms Sunday.
The 6-foot-7, second-year forward from Jacksonville, Fla., scored 12 points in seven appearances off the bench this season for the Orange (8-6 overall, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Braswell went 4-for-6 on 3-point field goals and had yet to carve out a regular role but provided a potential source of length and athleticism with a capable shooting touch at the end of SU’s bench rotation.
Braswell is reportedly eligible to apply for a medical redshirt and could return for the 2020-21 season with three remaining years of eligibility.
SU will host Virginia Tech (10-4, 1-2) in an ACC matchup at 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Carrier Dome, which will be televised on the ACC Network.
