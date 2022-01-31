Local college basketball
AUBURN — Howard Turner netted 28 points as the Jefferson Community College men’s basketball team beat Cayuga CC, 79-62, in a Mid-State Athletic Conference game Monday.
Isaiah Murphy added 23 points for the Cannoneers (8-10, 4-4), who have three straight games. Ikechukwu Ezike scored 16 points to lead the Spartans (2-15, 1-7).
n In the women’s game, JCC beat Cayuga CC, 72-62.
