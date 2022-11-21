AUBURN — Ibrahim Wally scored 18 points as the Jefferson Community College men’s basketball team used a strong first half to down Cayuga Community College, 66-51, in a Mid-State Athletic Conference game on Monday night.
Ikechukwu Ezike Jr. chipped in 11 points and Shamell Ponds added nine points for the Cannoneers (1-3 overall, 1-2 MSAC). JCC raced out to a 37-21 halftime-lead.
Anthony Jubray paced the Spartans (2-3, 2-2) with 11 points and Kevin Llanos contributed 10 points.
n Jehiah Cook netted 25 points as Bryant and Stratton Syracuse rallied to beat SUNY Canton, 76-66, in a nonconference game Monday night in Canton.
Valena Hickerson came off the bench to score 22 points and Eunice Sillong generated 18 points for the Bobcats (3-0).
Hope Aniceto logged 22 points and Sophia Munoz provided 15 points for the Kangaroos (2-4).
