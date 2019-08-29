CANTON — St. Lawrence University senior Aidan Callahan has been a defensive player for all of his career with the men’s soccer team and scored the first two goals of his career last season.
Yet, this fall he finds himself in the unique position of being the Saints’ returning leading scorer after finishing with two goals and three assists a year ago.
The Saints open the season at 2 this afternoon with a home game against Springfield College.
“It wasn’t very many, but hopefully this year (scoring) changes,” said Callahan, who is moving up the field a bit this season. “We have a lot of new guys who can hit the ball pretty well from a lot of different positions.”
The Saints are coming off a 12-3-3 season, which included a 7-1-1 record in the Liberty League, a league tournament championship and another appearance in the NCAA Division III Tournament.
But SLU also graduated players who scored 74 percent of the team’s goals a year ago as well as the top five scorers.
“You always look to reload and not rebuild and that’s what we are trying to do here,” said coach Mike Toshack, who is entering his fifth year. “I feel we have multiple people here who can score in different ways and from different areas of the field, which I think makes us dangerous in different ways than we were last year.”
Last year was the first group of SLU players who only had Toshack as their coach. He replaced current athletic director Bob Durocher when he moved on to that position. This year is the first SLU team solely recruited by Toshack, who was a goalie coach at SLU in the 1990s and then spent several years as an assistant coach in Major League Soccer.
“He’s getting a lot of guys that he wants for the type of playing that he wants,” Callahan said of Toshack. “You can definitely see things are moving in the way he wants to do it, especially the way he wants to play. I’m not a big fitness guy. I find my fitness is best when I’m running around with the ball on the field, and he’s a lot about playing with the ball on the field. That’s great for me.”
Callahan is a native of Amherst and played high school soccer for Sweet Home. He made the Liberty League second team a year ago and reminds Toshack of a mixture of some of the players he coached in his first stint at SLU.
“He definitely would be a St. Lawrence all-time (roster) player,” Toshack said of Callahan. “He would fit in nicely in any of the eras of the teams Bob had very, very well. He’s a mixture of (past) players. He has a calm and that nice touch like Ali Montacer. He also can get forward a little bit like Franco Bari, who was also a player who saw the game well.”
One of Callahan’s two goals last year was a big one, the opening goal of the Liberty League title game against Ithaca in the 51st minute. The game ended in a 1-1 tie but SLU prevailed in a shootout to claim the title.
“(Last year) you saw him get forward quite a bit,” Toshack said. “We attack a lot with our outside backs. We like to push him on when we can. He’s pretty versatile in those wide area. His first touch, that allows him to play. He sees pictures. Players that play the game well, and play the game simple, see the pictures and the game is slow-moving for them. With that first touch and technical ability he is able to play and he’s a good athlete. He’s quick and strong.
“He is one of those guys who leads by example. He’s not a vocal guy by any means, but he has a big voice in the way he plays. To lose a lot of senior players and to have someone who has that kind of presence really helps. That’s something we can hopefully bank on this year and feed off of.”
Callahan has noticed a change himself this year, as it feels like he’s with a completely new core of players.
“This is definitely a different team,” Callahan said. “I’ve had the same guys with me for a long time. I wasn’t quite sure how it was going to be this year, but we have a lot of good guys coming in and I see a good work ethic around, which is cool.”
MEN’S SOCCER
Clarkson Golden Knights
Coach: Carter Lincoln (2nd year).
2018 records: 10-6-1 overall (3-5-1 Liberty League).
Roster: Noah Bell (Jr. G), Ben Lado (Fr. G), Mack Walton (Jr. M), Abou Diaby (Jr. D), Sam Pych (So. D), Greg Schebece (Jr. D), Michael Tocci (Fr. M/D), Chris Jupin (Sr. D), Joon Bang (So. M), Devon Bahr (Fr. F), Stephen Klimek (Sr. F), Bobby Guilfoil (So. D), Kyle Jackson (Fr. D), Ian Roeloffs (Sr. G), Erick Naula (Sr. M), Connor O’Brien (Jr. M/D), Matt Adamou (Jr. M), Henry Gomez (Sr. F), Brandon Bahr (Jr. D), John Furcick (Sr. M), Ben Root (So. F), Aidan Subra (Sr. F), Cam Emde-Gerdine (Fr. M), Michael Lanfear (Fr. M), Evan Yeigh (So. M), Gideon Amoako (Fr. M/D), Alex McMorrow (Fr. D), Joey White (Fr. D), Brian Benitez (So. G), Colin Burnell (Fr. F), Ethan Yager (Fr. M).
St. Lawrence Saints
Coach: Mike Toshack (5th year, 47-19-9).
2018 records: 12-3-3 (7-1-1).
Roster: Ben Woelfinger (Fr. G), Ethan Riddell (So. M), Andrew Lenfant (So. F), Quinn Houseman (So. M), Aidan Callahan (Sr. D), Robert Reynolds (So. D), Matthew Lawlor (Jr. M), Miguel Ridruejo (Jr. M), Ryan Peter (So. F), Raphael Zoccolaro (So. M), Stuart Baird (Jr. D), Shane Hauck (Fr. M/D), Andrew Terhune (So. D), Michael McDougald (Fr. M/F), Dylan McDonough (Jr. D), Marvin Sibanda (Fr. M), Jonathan Gulcicek (Jr. M), Dylan Wagstaff (Fr. M), Sam Sapnar (Jr. D), James Nicholas (Jr. M), Miles Levy (Fr. M/F), Conor Higgins (Sr. M), Angus McAndrew (So. F), Max Sabo (Fr. F), Thomas Nelson (Fr. D), Benjamin Cull (Fr. M), Ian Randle (Sr. G), Scott Locker (Fr. D), Kendrew Van Gorder (Jr. G), Ben Kelty (Jr. G), Parker Hotchkiss (So. F), Tucker Moulton (Fr. D), Niklas Franke (Fr. F), Danial Shahidi (So. D), Ged Noering (So. D).
SUNY Canton Kangaroos
Coach: Tim Penrod (6th year).
2018 records: 9-10-2 (4-3 NAC).
Roster: Dawson Pellerin (So. G), Tyler Petersen (So. G), Agustin Nunez (Fr. M/F), Justin Gardner (Sr. D), Kingsley Owusu (Sr. D), Shayne O’Neill (Fr. M/F), Kevin Velasquez (Jr. M), Hamza Meer (Sr. M), Pedro DeSouza (Jr. M), Jacob Deuel (Jr. D/M), Connor Bruyn (Jr. M/F), Will Austin (So. M), Alex Kenmogne (Sr. F), Dustin Brown (So. D), Evan Petersen (So. D), Eli Byrd (Sr. M), Evran Akman (So. M), Brett Anderson (Jr. F), John Gonzalez (Sr. D), Conner Morse (So. D/M), Ellis Sanchez (Jr. M).
SUNY Potsdam Bears
Coach: Adam Parker (10th year).
2018 records: 4-11-2 (0-8-1 SUNYAC).
Roster: Conor Callan (So. G), Esdras Juarez (Sr. G), Justin LaMando (Fr. M), Brendan Wall (Jr. M), Quinn Graziano (So. M), Rob Dulanto (Jr. M), Wilber Parada (Sr. M), Patrick Frascello (Jr. D), Colin Zieske (So. D), Alejandro Callejas (Sr. F), Andrew Spagnuolo (Fr. F), Ryan Potter (Jr. D), Brandon Igiehon (Sr. F), Justin Crovetto (Jr. F), Teddy Bruschini (Sr. F), Raymond Jones (Fr. D), Eduardo Sanchez (Jr. D), jeffrey Schulz (Sr. M), Donny Ophals (Fr. D), Sabastian Matos (So. M), Daniel Tietjen (Fr. D), Michael Diano (So. D), Matt Simco (So. D), Mynor Martinez (Fr. G).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Clarkson Golden Knights
Coach: Zac Shaw (1st year).
2018 records: 5-9-3 (1-6-2).
Roster: Hannah Wendling (Jr. G), Megan Murphy (Sr. M), Gabrielle Mullane (Jr. M), Allison Coon (Jr. M/F), Madelyn Van Aken (Fr. M/F), Miranda Wolf (Fr. M), Ally Flaherty (Jr. M/F), Emma Harrigan (So. D), Delaney Holohan (Fr. D/M), Sarah Kohls (Fr. M/F), Sarah Weeks (So. M/D), Dana Andreaggi (So. M/F), Giulia Mahoney (Sr. M/F), Daniele Martin (Sr. M/F), Sadie Humiston (Jr. D/M), Carolyn Spittler (So. M/D), Hannah Letourneau (So. M), Camryn Careccia (Sr. M/F), Bradyn Radford (Fr. D/M), Alicia Bushey (Sr. M), Shane Garner (Fr. D), Juliette LaRock (Fr. M), Elsye Green (Sr. G), Emma Timerman (Fr. G).
St. Lawrence Saints
Coach: Sinead McSharry (2nd year).
2018 records: 10-3-4 (4-2-3).
Roster: Cynnie White (Jr. G), Samantha Allen (Sr. G), Emily Wade (Sr. M), Grace Wagshul (Fr. F), Hannah Dorfman (So. D), Lauren Arthaud (So. M/F/D), Madelyn Sumple (Jr. M), Katie Clemmer (Jr. F), Phie Miles (So. M), Morgan Ryan (Sr. M/D), Kira Murphy (Sr. M), Olivia Goodwine (Sr. F), June Kiely (Sr. D), Sylvie Holding (Jr. D), Julia Mulhern (Jr. M/F), Anya Found (Fr. F/M), Tori Daley (Jr. D/F), Sam Cohen (Fr. D/F), Isabel Silvia (So. M), Keelin Hurtt (So. M), Jordan Shugdinis (So. F/D), Megan Gannon (Sr. F), Hannah Arment (Jr. F/D), Tyler Potter (Fr. F), Mimi Husinec (Jr. D/M/F), Erin O’Brien (Fr. D/F), Elyse Jackson (Fr. D/F), Katherine Parsons (So. D), Emma Garrett (Jr. D), Emily Dearborn (Jr. D), Kylee Monkiewicz (So. D), Natani Kent-Earle (Fr. D/F), Ella Moore (Fr. D).
SUNY Canton Kangaroos
Coach: Rose Lucidi (5th year).
2018 records: 4-12-1 (2-4-1).
Roster: Autumn Kunes (Fr. D), Delanie Baker (So. M), Alexandria Mikula (So. M), Kelsey Pinkerton (So. M), Sarah Atanasio (Sr. D), Kayla Phillips (Sr. D/M), Julia Anderson (Sr. M), Erin Grandaw (So. M), Rachel Merica (So. D), Jenny Ward (Sr. D), Erica Bertolone (Sr. D/M), Logan Green (Jr. D/M), Madison Rowe (Jr. F/M), Macailla Allen (Fr. M), Sarah Riedel (So. F/M), Megan Brockner (Sr. F/M), Hanlon Crane (Fr. M), Kassey Northrop (Jr. D), Victoria Hanna (Fr. G), Madison Seguin (Jr. F), Paige Gotch (Fr. D), Caitlyn Gerrard (Sr. D), Morgan Rodriguez (Jr. M).
SUNY Potsdam Bears
Coach: Mark Misiak (9th year.
2018 records: 14-4-1 (6-2-1).
Roster: Gabby Hobika (Jr. G), Shayna Lenney (Fr. M), Hannah Dentel (So. M), Lexie LaBarge (Sr. D), Maeve Morrissey (Jr. D), Brennan Bruschini (Sr. D), McKenzie Karpp (Jr. M), Nichaela Commisso (Fr. F), Emily Metz (So. D), Lexi Dean (Jr. F/M), Nora Canning (Fr. M/D), Delphine Leonard (Sr. G), Shea Frady (Jr. D), Makenna Crosson (So. F/M), Meaghan Sardi (Fr. M), Logan McGee (Fr. D), Margaret Crosson (So. F/M), Kristina Sanchez (So. M), Ciara Norris (Sr. M), Carly Shear (Jr. M), Alex Mullane (Fr. D), Grace Fitzgerald (So. D), Chloe Gordon (Fr. G), Mackenzie Bowie (So. F), Kari Hance (Fr. M), Augusta Hayner (Sr. D).
VOLLEYBALL
Clarkson Golden Knights
Coach: Carol LaMarche (5th year).
2018 records: 17-11 (4-3).
Roster: Grace Mayer (Jr.), Emma Baxter (Fr.), Celestial Barrera-Lopez (So.), Haley Aud (So.), Maddie Bredehoeft (Sr.), Kristen Liu (So.), Abigail Nickel (Fr.), OceanBryan (Jr.), Amanda Collins (Jr.), Megan McEwen (So.), Isabelle Crow (Fr.), Rachel Reusch (Sr.), Ivy Martin (So.), Gillian Kurtic (Jr.), Delaney Harrison (Sr.), Kristin Werdine (Fr.), Kate Isaksen (Sr.).
St. Lawrence Saints
Coach: Shelly Roiger (9th year).
2018 records: 19-9 (1-6).
Roster: Vivian Susko (Sr.), Madison Amico (So.), Jenna Britton (Sr.), Marissa Parker (Sr.), Leila Nayar (Jr.), Natalie Piper (So.), Annika Kreppein (So.), Reagan Collier-Hogan (So.), Allie Posnick (Fr.), Alison Clark (Jr.), Amanda Teppo (Sr.), Courtney Benson (So.), Mac Barnes (Sr.), Lauren Donohue (Jr.), Julia Wagner (Sr.), Vivian Zymeck (Fr.).
SUNY Canton Kangaroos
Coach: Caitlin Grimshaw (1st year).
2018 records: 14-13 (4-1).
Roster: Peyton Nadeau (So.), Camryn Smeatin (Jr.), Tatum LaFrance (Jr.), Jenna Roat (Sr.), Katie Kullack (Fr.), Marissa Ixtlahuac (Sr.), Skye Hansen (Jr.), Ashton Houppert (Fr.), Brynna Harris (Sr.), Sydney Uthe (Jr.), Gabrielle Durant (Fr.), Melissa McMaster (Sr.).
SUNY Potsdam Bears
Coach: Josh Stokes (6th year.
2018 records: 13-18 (4-5).
Roster: Enma Bautista (Fr.), Mackenzie Fischer (Fr.), Dahlia Rafael-Tirado (Sr.), Mikayla Myers (Fr.), Nicole Ramirez (Jr.), Jessica Ader (Fr.), Monica Mack (Jr.), Emme Price (So.), Nicole Hansen (Jr.), Natalie Magallon (Sr.), Alyssa Rogers (So.), Kendall Jones (Fr.), Xanara Ruiz (Sr.), Caitlin Retzlaff (Fr.), Kaitlyn Smith (Jr.).
FIELD HOCKEY
St. Lawrence Saints
Coach: Fran Grembowicz (22nd year).
2018 records: 6-10 (2-5).
Roster: Mckenzie Haberl (Fr. F), Maggie Green (So. F/M), Isabela Cheung (Fr. M/D), Molly Lake (Fr. M), Kameron Karwowski (So. D), Delaney Yates (Jr. M/D), McShane Sneath (So. M/F), Cricket Barnes (Fr. F), Carley Sherwin (So. D), Emma Zupan (So. F), Ashton Coleman (Fr. D), Charleigh Carthy (Fr. M), Julia DellaRusso (Jr. D), Marlee Paterson (So. D/M), Jackie Reiss (Jr. F), Jenny L’Hommedieu (Fr. M/F), Anna Parker (Jr. D), Mary Clark (So. D), Isabel Thompson (Jr. M/F), Abby Williams (Fr. D), Shea Flannery ((Fr. G), Sydney Giacin (Jr. G).
CROSS COUNTRY
Clarkson Golden Knights
Coach: Torin La Liberte.
Men: Alex Biancioni (So.), Tyler Bishop (Fr.), P.J. Buck (Jr.), Sean Byrnes (So.), Collin Childester (Fr.), Kevin Cronin (So.), Angus Cropley (So.), Ethan Desmarias (Fr.), Eli Doubleday (Fr.), Conrad Gende (Fr.), Brandon George (Jr.), Colin Graham (Fr.), Pieter Heyn (So.), Max Hoffman (Fr.), Mason Kozody (Fr.), Aaron Lamar (Fr.), Nathan Mayton (Fr.), Eric Nowak (Fr.), Denis Raffay (So.), Dylan Richard (Fr.), Seth Richardson (Sr.), Conner Roberts (Fr. ), Mason Rosborough (Fr.), Jonathan Saysamone (Fr.), Jon Schreiner (Jr.), Matt Strempel (Jr.), Matt Valckenaere (So.), Simon Zehr (So.).
Women: Erika Abrantes (Sr.), Meagan Arguien (Sr.), Gabriella Broga (So.), Melissa Brown (So.), Emily Croes (Fr.), Jennette DiLaura (So.), Elizabeth Fawwaz (So.), Kaitlin Fay (Fr.), Farrell Garrity (Sr.), Kristen Goebel (So.), Kelley Hull (Sr.), Rachael Jones (Sr.), Taylor Lacey (Sr.), Sarah Rodman (Jr.), Ava Schieffert (Fr.), Kelsey Wenger (Jr.), Hannay Yorkey (So.).
St. Lawrence Saints
Coaches: John Newman (men); Kate Howard (women).
Men: Matthew Abell (Fr.), Dexter Benkard (Jr.), Charles Cahillane (Jr.), John Churchill (So.), Peter DiNinno (Fr.), James Elmour (Jr.), Griffin Feeney (Jr.), George Gowdy (Fr.), Jackson Hamilton (Fr.), Nicholas Mitch (Fr.), Patrick Mortensen (Sr.), Dadley Ogetii (Sr.), Evan Page (Sr.), Darren Ricalton (Jr.), Kai Soderberg (So.), Ethan Stark (Fr.), Nicholas Vielhauer (Sr.).
Women: Kayla Beck (Jr.), Sophie Brzezinski (Fr.), Grace Cicchinelli (Fr.), Haylei Coolican (Fr.), Patricia Faucher (Jr.), Geneva Humbert (Fr.), Catherine Kluchinski (Jr.), Kristina Koes (Fr.), Sadie Lingelbach-Pierce (So.), Leah Livernois (Sr.), Maura McAnaney (So.), Lindsay McGrath (Fr.), Aylene Newman (Jr.), Eliza O’Donnell (Fr.), Jaden Phillips (Fr.), Charlotte Reynolds (So.), Katherine Sheehy (Fr.), Hannah Tobias-Wallingford (So.), Ashley Walker (So.), Olivia Watson (Fr.), Katherine Wojnowski (Fr.).
SUNY Canton Kangaroos
Coach: John Kennedy.
Men: Tim Allen (Fr.), Jaden Caldwell (Fr.), Isaac Defelice (So.), Garrett Dennis (So.), Josh Godbout (Jr.), Jeremy Gundrum (So.), Owen Kuca (So.), Kyle Lorey (Sr.), Tylor Makinen (Jr.), Jacob Miller (Jr.), Joshua Wakefield, Jesse Walley (So.), Ben York (So.).
Women: Katherine Quane (Jr.), Malyssa Shenko (So.), Kaitlyn Trusty (Jr.), Adeline Wagner (Jr.).
SUNY Potsdam Bears
Coach: Brett Willmott.
Men: Matthew Brown (Jr.), Joshua D’Angelo (Jr.), Logan Drake (Sr.), Andrew Hyde (Fr.), Cody Lyon (Fr.), Owen Wilson (So.).
Women: Kristen Alvy (Jr.), Marie Amell (Jr.), Allison Basile (Fr.), Molly Cameron (Fr.), Mallorie Conroy (Jr.), Emily Downs (Jr.), Sophia Echeverria (Fr.), Gabriela Feliciano (Fr.), Shelly Madera (Fr.), Kristina Matunis (Fr.), Alice Menis (Jr.), Anna Marie Sallis (Fr.), Maddie Schmauch (Sr.), Gabriella Scott (Jr.), Emelys Villareal (Jr.), Emily Ware (Fr.).
MEN’S GOLF
Clarkson Golden Knights
Coach: Brian Fairchild.
St. Lawrence Saints
Coach: Mary Lawrence.
SUNY Canton Kangaroos
Coach: Kevin Maginn.
Roster: Azzat Almasri (Jr.), Jake Amo (Fr.), Nolan Codd (Fr.), Jacob Dutch (Fr.), Brendan Kanoza (So.), Zachary Lafave (Fr.), Josh Marshall (So.), Jake Mayette (Jr.), Nick Messerschmidt (So.), Gavin Neuland (Fr.), Nick Owens (So.), Devin Page (Sr.), Matthew Russell (Sr.).
WOMEN’S GOLF
St. Lawrence Saints
Coach: Mary Lawrence.
SUNY Canton Kangaroos
Coach: Kevin Maginn.
