Local college football
SYRACUSE — Syracuse University punter Sterling Hofrichter picked up another All-America award on Monday, earning third-team honors from the Associated Press.
The accolade is the latest for Hofrichter, who was previously voted a first-team All-American by Pro Football Focus and Bleacher Report. He was also named to the USA Today All-America Second Team.
A finalist for the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s best punter, Hofrichter joins Pat O’Neill (1993) as the only punters in program history to be picked as All-Americans.
Hofrichter kicked 69 times this season and ranks third nationally in net punting average (43.03). In 49 career games from 2016-19, Hofrichter punted 270 times for a team-record 11,651 yards.
